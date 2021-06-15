AAPWU seeks relief for workers

ITANAGAR, 14 Jun: The All Arunachal Pradesh Workers’ Union (AAPWU) on Monday submitted a two-point memorandum to the chief minister, seeking early relief for the state’s workers in the form of ration and medical treatment.

The union stated that most of the workers are finding it difficult to manage their livelihood due to shortage of ration, and appealed to the state government to provide basic ration items like rice, pulses, salt, etc, to the daily wage workers, casual/contingency workers, private sector workers, ASHAs and frontline workers under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana.

“The state government should also provide free treatment to the workers engaged in departments of power, PHE&WS, medical, police, ITW, etc, if they are found Covid positive while on duty, and provide free essential items to their families,” the union said.

It added that the salaries of the frontline workers on Covid duty should be enhanced.