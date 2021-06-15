Union seeks Group C posts for P/Kessang

LEMMI, 14 Jun: The All Pakke-Kessang District Students’ Union on Monday submitted a representation to Chief Minister Pema Khandu, seeking immediate creation of Group C posts for Pakke-Kessang district and approval of the same by the state cabinet within 45 days.

In the representation, the union stated that not a single post of any category has been sanctioned against the new district since its creation three years ago.

“All the five administrative circles of the district – Dissing Passo, Passa Valley, Pijerang, Seijosa and Pakke Kessang – are functioning without or with fewer numbers of Group C employees, which is not only hampering the smooth functioning of the offices but also causing great inconvenience to the general public,” the representation said.

“Very recently, the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) had floated job advertisement twice for Group C posts against various districts, wherein our district was found to be skipped in both the advertisements. When the matter was enquired in the office of the Pakke-Kessang DC, we came to know that the office of the DC has already sent proposals for creation of Group C posts against Pakke-Kessang district to the state government on many occasions. It has also come to our knowledge that the file sent is still pending in the office of the finance department,” the union said.

The creation of Group C posts in the district will not only reduce the administrative workload but also give job opportunities to the educated unemployed youths of the district, the union said, and urged the CM to hand over the posts to the APSSB for recruitment of candidates.

The union threatened to resort to democratic movements in the district if its demands are not met within the stipulated time period.