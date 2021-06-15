Anti-drugs awareness rally held

LONGDING, 14 Jun: The Nginu Village Students’ Union organized an ‘anti-drugs awareness rally-cum-campaign’ in Nginu village here on Monday.

The rally was organized to create awareness on the growing menace of drug abuse and alcoholism, especially among the youngsters in the village, which leads to social issues and problems like petty thefts, quarrels and violence.

Later, the participants adopted a resolution to completely ban all forms of drugs, including opium, brown sugar and heroin, and sale of foreign liquor or traditional beverages in the village.

However, traditional beverages will be allowed on traditional occasions only, they said.

The union’s secretary Bowang Wangsa stated that the main objective was to adopt strong resolutions to check the drug and alcohol problems in the village.

The students also urged the people to get vaccinated against Covid-19 without any fear and hesitation.

The village chief, all the GBs, panchayat and public leaders, women’s society members, youths and students of the area joined the rally.