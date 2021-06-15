Kaso calls for prioritizing quality edn

ITANAGAR, 14 Jun: Calling for prioritizing academic excellence, Itanagar MLA Techi Kaso on Monday sought cooperation from all to improve the quality of education in the Itanagar capital region (ICR).

He was speaking during a virtual meeting convened by ICR DC Talo Potom to discuss various issues pertaining to the education department and the issues faced by the school authorities. Among others, IMC Mayor Tame Phassang, Deputy Mayor Biri Basang, ICR SP Jimmy Chiram, corporators, ZPMs, GPCs, GPMs and DDSE Mallo Yam Gollo attended the meeting.

Stating that strict action should be initiated against land encroachers, the MLA asked the DC to look into “the genuine matters of land allotment of schools.” He also stressed on checking the drug menace, and urged the corporators and the residents

of the ICR to report drug-related activities to the administration.

Phassang said everyone needs to work together to improve the education

system. He informed that, during his visits to various schools, he found that many schools are in a pathetic condition. He said the IMC would provide assistance in constructing toilets, and informed that funds have been sanctioned by the IMC for infrastructure development in various schools.

The SP informed that the police are making every effort to curb the drug menace. He said that patrolling will also be intensified in the coming days.

The DDSE highlighted a few issues requiring immediate attention, such as lack of subject teachers, requirement of protection walls and boundary walls around schools, and encroachment on school premises.

ZPM Tok Tama also highlighted the shortage of teachers in schools, the need for boundary walls and chowkidars, etc.

Corporators Ruhi Tagung, Tarh Nachung and Tarh Achak highlighted the requirement of teachers, upgrading of schools, boundary walls, infrastructure development, land allotment, etc.

All the corporators said that proper demarcation should be done and boundary walls constructed to check encroachment.

AAPSU vice president Meje Taku called for direction to be issued to those in charge of schools to submit details of encroachment. He suggested that the period of summer vacation be utilized for maintenance and other infrastructure development in schools.

Representatives of the ANSU and the Law Students’ Union stressed on the need to check drug abuse, and advocated carrying out surprise checks at shops near schools for tobacco items. They also called for sealing liquor shops located near schools.

The DC asked all the corporators to visit the schools in their jurisdictions. He directed the DLRSO to carry out proper boundary demarcation of schools and serve notice to encroachers. He requested the corporators and the ZPMs to provide guidance and cooperation in carrying out the process. (DIPRO)