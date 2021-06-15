NPP’s Nima Sange joins BJP

ITANAGAR, 14 Jun: National People’s Party (NPP) vice president Nima Sange resigned from the party and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday.

Welcoming him at the state BJP headquarters here, state BJP president BR Wahge said, “The BJP is a highly disciplined political party” and

suggested to Sange to “respect the party’s ideology and principles in letter and spirit.”

Sange in his address said he is “inspired by the works of Chief Minister Pema Khandu and the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

“Every individual and intellectual who feels and wishes to see Arunachal Pradesh as one of the frontrunners among the states in India should join hands with the BJP and contribute to the growth of the state,” the state BJP said in a release.