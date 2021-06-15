RGU organizes webinar on black fungus disease

RONO HILLS, 14 Jun: The botany department of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) on Monday organized a national webinar on mucormycosis, also known as black fungus disease, amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

TRIHMS Assistant Professor Dr Jego Ori spoke at length on mucormycosis, its signs and symptoms, and preventive measures. He also discussed the treatment strategies of the disease.

Prof Rupam Kapoor from Delhi University explained why mucormycosis spreads during Covid-19 treatment. She described the factors that lead to the incidence of mucormycosis, and the mechanism by which the fungus could invade the body.

RGU VC Prof Saket Kushwaha urged all to explore new possibilities to tide over the difficult times, while Pro-VC Prof Amitava Mitra underlined the role played by webinars in dissemination of knowledge during the pandemic.

Registrar Dr NT Rikam, Faculty of Life Sciences Dean Prof Sumpam Tangjang Singh, and Botany Department Head Prof RK Singh also spoke.

Around 100 participants from various fields, including scientists, academicians, ecologists, research scholars and students attended the webinar.