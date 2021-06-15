Poultry chicks, ducklings distributed

NAMSAI, 14 Jun: The Namsai KVK on Monday distributed 2,000 Sonali chicks and Indian runner ducklings to the district’s beneficiaries under the KVK’s tribal sub-plan titled ‘Development of model integrated farming system for farmers of Namsai district’.

Around 40 farmers from Kongseng, Kongsung, Nampoong, Adi-Ningro, Podumoni, Piyong and other villages benefitted from the programme.

Before the distribution of the birds, the farmers were trained by experts from the KVK in various aspects of poultry housing, brooding, feeding, health and other management. They were also taught about livestock-based integrated system, and encouraged to adopt the model to generate more income.