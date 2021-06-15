Sessions court rejects absconding teacher’s anticipatory bail plea

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 14 Jun: The sessions court in Bomdila (West Kameng) on Monday rejected the application for anticipatory bail filed by absconding teacher Lukbi Bojir in connection with Seijosa PS Case No 04/21 u/s 363/34 IPC, read with Section 75 of the JJB Act and Section 14 of the Bonded Labour Act.

The district sessions judge observed in the ruling that, on the basis of the medical legal certificate (MLC) report, it is believed that the victim was subjected to sexual assault and the victim was with the accused for more than two years.

The court further observed that “there are prima facie cases of sexual harassment or assault against the victim, for which the victim is under trauma and under medical treatment, besides, having various cases registered in the name of applicant accused leads which throw lights that he is not a clean antecedent character.”

The court also stated that custodial interrogation of the accused is necessary.

The court observed that granting him bail at this stage may prejudice the investigation process as the matter is under initial stage of investigation and the victim is yet to recover from trauma.

Meanwhile, the police are still clueless about the whereabouts of Bojir, who allegedly tortured and sexually assaulted an eight-year-old girl child.

The child is currently undergoing treatment at Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Sciences in Naharlagun. A zero FIR has been lodged at the women’s police station in Itanagar, and has been forwarded to the Seijosa police station in Pakke-Kessang district.

The police have reportedly launched a manhunt for the accused and alerted all police stations across the state.

The child’s family, which is economically not well off, had allowed the child to stay with Bojir and his wife since 2018 as he (Bojir) had promised her free education.