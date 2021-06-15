Union seeks maintenance of TAH stretch

ZIRO, 14 Jun: The All Lower Subansiri District Students’ Union has submitted a representation to the deputy commissioner, urging her to direct the highway department and the executing agency to immediately start maintenance of the Potin-Anya Gate stretch of the Trans-Arunachal Highway (TAH).

“The said stretch of road is in most deplorable condition and it is the most challenging stretch for all the commuters in this monsoon,” the union said.

It also requested the DC to constitute a monitoring team to ensure speedy and quality construction of the TAH which falls under Lower Subansiri district.

“The working speed of Package-V, ie, Potin-Anya Gate stretch, is at snail speed. There are no machines and manpower found/engaged along this stretch of the road. It seems that the executing agency

is incapable of executing the work, and materials used for the construction of various walls and culverts are being compromised on all the stretches of the TAH under Lower Subansiri district,” the union said.

Requesting the DC to address the issues within seven days, the union said it would otherwise “proceed for another course of action.”