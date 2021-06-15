Vaccination for 18-44 years group in E/Siang

PASIGHAT, 14 Jun: Covid-19 vaccination for people in the 18-44 years age group will be held in various vaccine sites in East Siang district from 15 June onwards.

According to the health department, a total of 6,650 doses of Covishield vaccine have been allocated to BPGH in Pasighat, the Pasighat urban primary health centre, Ruksin FRU, Mebo CHC, and the PHCs in Balek, Yagrung, Sille, Bilat, Rani, Korang, Borguli and Namsing.

The people have been advised to book appointment for vaccination online a day prior to the vaccination date.

To register, the beneficiaries can log on to the CoWIN portal using the link http://www.cowin.gov.in and click on the ‘Register/Sign in yourself’ tab to register for vaccination. They can also register for vaccination through the Aarogya Setu and Umong apps.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Kinny Singh has urged the beneficiaries to get vaccinated free of cost. (DIPRO)