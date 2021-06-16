DC urges NHIDCL to expedite TAH work

PALIN, 15 Jun: Kra Daadi Deputy Commissioner Higio Tala has urged the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) to expedite the work on the Joram-Koloriang stretch of the Trans-Arunachal Highway (TAH).

He said this after reviewing the progress of the work on the road on Sunday.

Stating that the district administration has left no stone unturned in extending support to the NHIDCL, the DC asked the corporation to “lodge an FIR without fear against anyone obstructing the smooth progress of the work.”

Meanwhile, the NHIDCL general manager informed the DC that “12.44 percent

physical and 7.34 percent financial progress has been achieved in Package 3, while 23.55 percent physical and 14.84 percent financial achievement has been made in Package 4.”

The GM, however, lamented the inadequate number of tools, plants, labourers, etc, and asked the contractors to address these issues immediately. (DIPRO)