APCC urges govt to extend lockdown relaxation hours

ITANAGAR, 15 Jun: The Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Tuesday urged the state government to further ease the partial lockdown in the ICR by extending the duration of the lockdown relaxation hours.

The party urged the government to extend the relaxation hours from the current 2 pm-5 am to 5 pm-5 am for the convenience of the public, the business community and the office goers.

“Many people who have to travel to and from Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli, etc, on various personal and official works frequently get stuck in traffic jams and are unable to go back to their respective places within the relaxed hours.

The police are also having a tough time in regulating the traffic and decongesting the roads during the relaxation hours,” the APCC said in a letter to Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

It also urged the government to reconsider the restriction imposed on business days and hours for the shopkeepers, vendors and all other business establishments within the ICR.

It said that huge rush can be seen in the markets every day with people queuing up in front of grocery stores to buy their essentials during the relaxation period.

The party urged the chief minister to consider reopening the shops on both sides of the road with a direction to the shopkeepers to strictly follow the Covid guidelines.