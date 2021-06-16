Site visit to finalize Tawang rail line

ITANAGAR, 15 Jun: A site visit will be conducted on 21 June to finalize the location of the proposed railway station in Tawang.

Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar has directed the Tawang deputy commissioner to take on board the villagers and their representatives for a final location survey for the new railway line from Bhalukpong to Tawang with approximately 200 kms of railway tracks.

The direction was given to the DC by the chief secretary following a videoconference with Maligaon (Assam)-based Northeast Frontier Railway General Manager (Construction) Sunil Sharma on Tuesday.

DC Sang Phuntsok informed that one of the proposed sites for the railway station in Tawang falls “in the land of Shernup, Jamkhar, Ruikhar, Bekhar and Boksar villagers.”

The proposed railway line will pass by the sacred lake known as Tsoh-Manja-Chhenmo, falling between Jamkhar and Shernup.

The CS said that the railway line is of strategic importance for the nation. “Therefore a site shall be selected which is technically feasible and at the same time villagers also voluntarily offer the land for the proposed railway station,” he said.

Commissioner to chief minister, Sonam Chombey and Transport Secretary Dani Sulu also attended the meeting.