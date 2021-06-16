Four die of Covid-19, death toll reaches 155

ITANAGAR, 15 Jun: Four people died of Covid-19 on Tuesday, taking the state’s death toll to 155.

As per the DHS report, a 42-year-old male patient with comorbidity from Lower Siang died at the Chimpu DCH on Tuesday. The patient had tested Covid-19 positive through RAT at the flu clinic of the district hospital in Likabali on 12 June and had been admitted to the DCH on the same day. His vaccination status is nil.

A 52-year-old male patient with comorbidity from Lohit died at the Tezu DCHC on Monday. The patient had tested Covid positive through RAT at the flu clinic of the zonal general hospital in Tezu on 13 June. His vaccination status is also nil.

Another 52-year-old male patient with comorbidity from West Kameng died at the Chimpu DCH on Tuesday. He had tested Covid positive through RAT at the flu clinic of the Rupa CHC on 30 May, and had been referred to the DCH on 7 June. The patient had received his first dose of Covid-19 vaccine on 23 March.

A 62-year-old male patient with comorbidity from the ICR died at the Chimpu DCH on Monday. He had tested Covid positive through RAT at the flu clinic of TRIHMS, Naharlagun on 19 May, and had been referred to the DCH the same day. His vaccination status is nil.

Meanwhile, the state on Tuesday reported 290 new Covid-19 cases, with 109 of them being symptomatic.

A total of 326 patients in various parts of the state were declared recovered or discharged on Tuesday. The Itanagar capital region reported the highest 53 Covid-19 cases, followed by 35 cases in West Kameng and 34 cases in Lower Subansiri.

With 15 percent, Pakke-Kessang has the highest positivity rate in the state.

The Chimpu DCH presently has 45 patients, while the Pasighat DCH and the Midpu DCHC have six and three patients, respectively. The Lekhi SQF has 26 occupants (see full bulletin)