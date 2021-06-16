91% of people aged 45+ vaccinated in Tawang

TAWANG, 15 Jun: Ninety-one percent of the people in the 45+ age group in Tawang district have been vaccinated against Covid-19, while the vaccination rate among the people between 18 and 44 years is 23 percent only.

This was disclosed by Tawang DRCHO Dr Rinchin Neema during a review meeting on Covid-19 vaccination status held at KDS Hospital here on Tuesday.

Informing that Covid-19 vaccine is available in the district, Dr Neema said that the Covid-19 vaccination drive would be improved and a medical team will leave for interior Mago and Luguthang villages next week for administering vaccination.

“All Covid-19-related and normal vaccination works at ground level are being done in a very good manner, but due to shortage of manpower at health facilities, the medical officers concerned are not able to send the updates on time,” said the DRCHO, and requested the deputy commissioner and the ZPC to spare clerical staff for the purpose.

DC Sang Phuntsok, who presided over the meeting, emphasized on “head counting for cent percent achievement under Covid-19 vaccination drive.”

“To achieve hundred percent vaccination in the district, which is being done according to the electoral roll, head counting of all is to be done, and we have to find out the migrated and death cases,” the DC said. He also stressed on increasing IEC activities.

Phuntsok informed that there has been around “100 Covid-19 vaccination refusal cases so far, due to various reasons, in the district.” He asked the medical officers in charge of various health facilities and the HWOs to convince those refusing to take the vaccination.

Tawang ZPC Leki Gombu and the DC assured to provide all facilities like vehicle, manpower, fuel, etc, for carrying out vaccination in the interior areas of the district.

Among others, DMO Dr Wangdi Lama attended the meeting. (DIPRO)