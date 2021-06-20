ANYA condemns Kimin episode, demands investigation

ITANAGAR, 19 Jun: Condemning the act of showing Kimin in Arunachal as being in Assam during the inauguration of the BRO road in Kimin by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the All Nyishi Youth Association (ANYA) has demanded that the state government investigate the whole episode to find out “why Border Roads Organization (BRO) officers deliberately insulted the people and government of Arunachal Pradesh.”

Any official(s) found to be guilty should be booked under appropriate section of the law, the ANYA said in a release.

“Security arrangement for raksha mantri during his visit to Kimin should have been given to the Arunachal Pradesh Police and administration, but the BRO entrusted the Assam Police with the task of security arrangement, which implies that the BRO is treating Kimin as a part of Assam and undermines and disrespects the government of Arunachal Pradesh,” the ANYA said.

Making some pictures available to the press, showing the inauguration stone, the foundation stone and signboards covered up with white paste/paper to “depict Kimin as under Assam territory,” the ANYA said, “It is a big insult to the people of Arunachal Pradesh.”

Pointing out the presence of Chief Minister Pema Khandu and union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju at the event, the association expressed surprise why there is no official statement from the CMO and Rijiju against the BRO till now “despite knowing that the BRO has insulted Arunachal Pradesh.”

“After completion of inauguration function, Rajnath Singh tweeted and written as ‘The programme was held in Assam’, which hurt the sentiment of the entire people of Arunachal Pradesh and provoked the interstate boundary dispute,” the ANYA said, adding, “We fail to understand how come the defence minister of the country does know about its territory/boundary.”