GoAP urged to stop damaging of Itafort

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 19 May: Following the damages caused to the western gate of Itafort, allegedly due to the construction of the underpass in Bank Tinali, one Techi Deram has requested the state government not to turn a blind eye to the destruction of the historical site.

Saying that Itanagar derives its name from Itafort, Deram, who is one of the original land donors for Itanagar, said, “We want development, but not at the cost of the destruction of our historical sites. I have been told that there is no space. If there is no space then how will future projects take place? Itanagar’s structural development should have been planned.”

Deram informed that he had lodged an FIR on 27 May against the PWD highway division for destroying and defacing Itafort’s western gate, as well as against the research directorate’s archaeological section for being a silent spectator and not initiating any legal action.

“As per the Arunachal Pradesh Ancient Monuments, Archaeological Sites and Remains Preservation Act, 1990, no person can damage historical sites. The protection wall erected by the archaeological section has been damaged. One can see that the original bricks of Itafort are all over the new under-construction underpass. No one is ready to take responsibility for it,” Deram said, and sought the preservation of Itafort.

Following Deram’s complaint, ICR DC Talo Potom had also issued an order on 29 May, prohibiting the PWD highway from further damaging the boundary wall of the western gate. The DC had also ordered the PWD highway to construct a retaining boundary wall within a period of seven days.

Denying negligence by the department’s officials, PWD Highway Executive Engineer Nani Tath said, “The Bank Tinali Itafort archaeological site is a state asset. Its preservation is the responsibility of each one of us. On the other hand, the underpass work of NH 415 is also equally important to curb the traffic congestion. As such, the highway department has taken utmost care to safeguard it from any damages during excavation. During the construction of the vertical wall of the underpass after excavation, we had prioritized the archaeological site, due to which the arch asset is intact to date without any damage. At present, the slab casting is in progress in 130 mtr box/cover portion of the underpass.”

The EE informed that a meeting was held with the DC and archaeological staff a few weeks ago, wherein it was decided to start work on the retaining wall (above the box portion) after completion of the box portion, while the protection work on the other side, near Legi Complex, would start immediately.

“Accordingly, the protection work towards Legi Complex started on 15 June and is ongoing,” he said.