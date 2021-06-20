Blacktopping of RKMH’s approach and exit road underway

ITANAGAR, 19 Jun: Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) Deputy Commissioner Talo Potom on Saturday informed that blacktopping of the approach and exit road of the Ramakrishna Mission Hospital (RKMH) here has been carried out for the convenience of the public, as per the direction of Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar.

He said that “the re-carpeting work on the road will be extended till the housing complex of RKMH.” Other sector roads will also be taken up in a phased manner, he added.

The work has been executed by the PWD Capital Division B.

Engineer Tarh Gongkap informed that “the project is targeted to cover 31.5 kms, of which 20 kms will be taken up in the first phase.”

A total of 7 kms have already been taken up in areas like C Sector, H Sector, Vivek Vihar, etc, he said, and assured that there would be no compromise with the quality of the roads, and that the department would give its best to expedite the work.

The DC stated that the PWD has been trying its best to provide good roads and the district administration will also extend all needed support and cooperation to the department.

He urged the residents of the ICR to refrain from indulging in illegal activities like earth-cutting or cross-cutting, damaging pavement, etc. He warned that “violators will be booked under non-bailable section like the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984.”

He also asked the highway and the PWD departments to report such cases to the administration for strict action. (DIPRO)