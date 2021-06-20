Dr Tadang Minu becomes first Indian woman to be appointed as AIBA’s coaches committee member

Teli Kahi appointed BFI’s youth commission secretary

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 19 Jun: Dr Tadang Minu from Arunachal has become the first woman in the country and the second Indian to be appointed as a member of the Coaches Committee of the International Boxing Association (AIBA), the parent body for boxing in the world.

Dr Minu, an assistant professor at Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU), was appointed to the post by the AIBA recently, considering her vast experience in the field of boxing.

“I am confident that with your vast knowledge and experience you will make a valuable contribution to the success of this important committee,” AIBA secretary-general Itsvan Kovacs said in the appointment letter.

Dr Minu, who is the HoD (in-charge) of the physical education department of RGU, has also been retained

as the Boxing Federation of India’s Women’s Commission chairman for another two years.

She is also the president of the Arunachal Amateur Boxing Association (AABA).

The BFI has also appointed Teli Kahi from Arunachal as its Youth Commission secretary.

The AIBA had recently awarded 1-star coach certificate to Kahi.

He is also the secretary-general of the AABA and is presently serving in the state’s sports department as a boxing coach.