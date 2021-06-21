DA rewards vaccine teams

CHANGLANG, 20 Jun: The Changlang district administration has rewarded the district’s vaccine teams with cash prizes for their outstanding performance during the three-day ‘Tika Utsav’ (vaccine fest) in the district.

The Tika Utsav was organized from 16 to 18 June.

The Innao team received the first prize, while the Miao and

the DHC team bagged the second and the third prize, respectively. The first prize carried Rs 2 lakhs, while the second and third prizes carried Rs 1.5 lakh and Rs 75,000, respectively. Consolation prizes of Rs 25,000 each were awarded to all other Covid vaccine centres (CVC).

During the Tika Utsav, a total of 19,653 people were inoculated, though the original target was to inoculate 9,780 people, leading to a vaccination percentage of 201.

The achievement was made possible because of the joint efforts made by the district administration led by DC Dr Devansh Yadav, the health department led by the DMO and the DRCHO, and the PRI leaders. (DIPRO)