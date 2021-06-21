Drug suppliers arrested in Tirap

KHONSA, 20 Jun: The anti-drugs squad (ADS) of the Tirap police apprehended two drug suppliers from Deomali on Sunday.

Acting on specific information about a woman drug supplier in Deomali, a joint team of the ADS and the Deomali police, along with Executive Magistrate Ripi Doni raided a suspected location near the PWD inspection bungalow, and caught red-handed a drug peddler, identified as W Ajang. The police seized 11.31 gms of suspected heroin, Rs 1,120, an ATM card and a mobile phone from his possession.

Based on information provided by Ajang, the team conducted a search operation in the house of the suspected woman drug supplier in Batey Colony.

The police identified the woman drug supplier as Y Boi. The team seized 38.45 gms of suspected heroin, Rs 5,460 and two pipes used for inhaling drug from her possession.

Both the suppliers were arrested and a case [No 07/2021 u/s 21 (B) NDPS Act] has been registered at the Deomali police station.

Tirap SP Kardak Riba said the busting of the drug peddling racket run by Y Boi has created a major setback for the drug suppliers in the area. (DIPRO)