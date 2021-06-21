GoAP launching ‘maha abhiyan’ for Covid-19 vaccination

ITANAGAR, 20 Jun: The state government is launching a ‘maha abhiyan’ for Covid-19 vaccination on 21 June.

It is a new initiative to vaccinate all population above 18 years of age across the state.

“From 21 June, the sessions for those in the 18+ age group will be self-registration/on-the-spot registration for ease of registration of the beneficiaries, which will be decided by the district administration,” it said.

Informing that outreach sessions to cover the 45+ category are going on, the release said that there is a Covid-19 vaccination provision for the differently-abled citizens and aged citizens to vaccinate them in “near-to-home CVCs in the districts.”

“Beneficiaries without photo identity proof as prescribed by the ministry are also being vaccinated in the districts through a special session via ‘person without identity’ on the CoWIN application, especially for prisoners, old-age homes, rehabilitation centres, etc,” the release said.

Mobile teams are also conducting sessions in multiple areas in difficult geography, very sparsely populated areas and high-risk areas, it said.