State registers 158 Covid cases on Sunday

ITANAGAR, 20 Jun: The state registered 158 cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, of whom 77 are symptomatic.

The Itanagar capital region recorded the highest cases of 52, followed by 14 cases in Kurung Kumey and 11 cases in Changlang.

On the day, 244 people across the state were also declared recovered or discharged.

With 25 percent positivity rate, Upper Subansiri continues to have the highest positivity rate.

The state currently has 2,515 active cases, with 414 in the ICR, 297 in West Kameng and 194 cases in Changlang.

A total of 4,036 samples were collected from the entire state on Sunday (see full bulletin)