Hari village declared containment zone

ZIRO, 20 Jun: Lower Subansiri DC Somcha Lowang has declared Hari village as a containment zone, with Lengo Putting (Kaling village), Siya Piro, Biiri, Pige and Bolya as buffer zones, following detection of several Covid-19 positive cases afresh.

DMO Dr Tage Kanno appealed to all the residents to not move out of the colonies without permission from the medical team and until the contact tracing is completed.

Meanwhile, the containment orders for Old Ziro Market, including the Kudung Barang area, Suluya, Nenchalya and Dillang, have been de-notified. (DIPRO)