Active NSCN (K-YA) operative arrested

[ Pisi Zauing ]

PHINBIRO, 20 Jun: Troops of the Lekhapani battalion of the Spear Corps apprehended an active operative of the NSCN (K-YA) on 18 June from Phinbiro village under Jairampur police station in Changlang district.

The operative, identified as self-styled sergeant Longrang Gaja alias John, a resident of Phinbiro, was reportedly aiding the outfit in carrying out extortion.

Primary investigation revealed that the individual had been actively working for the NSCN (K-YA) and was involved in various unlawful activities. He was later handed over to the Jairampur police station.