LONGKHAO, 21 Jun: The Longding battalion of the IGAR (north) under the Spear Corps organized a free ‘medical camp-cum-Covid-19 awareness drive’ for the residents of Longkhao village in Longding district on 20 June.

The unit medical team provided assistance to the locals, including conducting medical examination and distributing medicines and other Covid-19-related essentials.

As many as 434 villagers, including children, benefitted from the camp. (Defence PRO)