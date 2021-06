Correspondent

RUKSIN, 21 Jun: The 37th Welfare Forum, a social organization of Pasighat West area in East Siang district, has demanded that the health & family welfare department allot 108 ambulances for the Sille and the Bilat PHCs.

In this regard, members of the forum, led by advocate Osong Saroh submitted a representation to Health Minister Alo Libang on Monday.