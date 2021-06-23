Man killed, sons severely injured by landslide in Tirap

LAZU, 22 Jun: A 50-year-old man was killed on the spot and his two sons were severely injured after a heavy landslide flattened the farm hut in which they were sleeping, in New Kuthong village here in Tirap district in the wee hours of Tuesday.

Reportedly, victim Ngowang Hangphuk had gone fishing in the paddy field along with two his sons – Phujon Hangphuk (17) and Chakto Hangphuk (13) – and stayed the night in the hut, locally known as jurop, informed DC Taro Mize.

On being informed about the accident by passersby in the morning, Lazu EAC (in-charge) DK Thongdok along with personnel of the SDRF, the police and the Assam Rifles rushed to the spot and conducted rescue operation. The people from Kuhtong and nearby villages also joined the rescue operation, the DC said.

The body of the victim has been retrieved and will be handed over to the family members after conducting postmortem, he said.

The two injured have been admitted to the Lazu PHC and are undergoing treatment.

Mize offered condolence to the bereaved family.

The landslide also blocked the road, the DC said, adding that road restoration work by the RWD was going on.

Meanwhile, the elder son of the deceased has filed an FIR at the Lazu police station, informing about the accident. (DIPRO)