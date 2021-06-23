Orgs seek CBI inquiry into Tawang firing

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 22 Jun: The Save Mon Region Federation and the 302 Action Committee have written to the chief minister, seeking handing over of the 2 May, 2016 Tawang firing incident case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Two people, including a monk, were killed in firing by the Tawang police while they were protesting against the arrest of anti-mega dam activist Lama Lobsang.

In a joint statement, the two organizations said that the case is heading nowhere, even after the passage of five years.

“Even after the passing of more than five years, the victims’ families are yet to get justice because of the slow pace of investigation,” they said.

“Instead of getting justice, the victims were chargesheeted and are now on bail, while two victims are still bedridden,” they said, adding that “the culprits who ordered the firing are still roaming freely.”

The organizations said that there has been delay in submission of the one-man inquiry committee report, which had been extended upto 4 September, 2017, but is yet to be submitted.

Justifying the demand for a CBI inquiry, the organizations said that the process of investigation being carried out by the SIT is taking too long, and that there has been no outcome of the case.