MLA inspects schools

JOMLO BARI, 22 Jun: Rumgong MLA Talem Taboh inspected the recently constructed classroom at the government upper primary school (GUPS) here in Siang district under the CM Samast Shisksha Yojana.

During his visit to the GUPS’ in Mori and Peying and the GHSS in Pessing, the MLA assured that a new structure would be constructed alongside the existing building of the Mori GUPS.

The MLA commended the teachers who are extending their help in “solving critical gaps in education with the use of various technologies at this time of Covid-19 pandemic.”

Taboh also exhorted all eligible persons to get vaccinated at the earliest.

Besides the DDSE and the UD EE, ZPM Jomlo Mobuk accompanied the MLA during the visit. (DIPRO)