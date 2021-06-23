L/Subansiri police distribute ration kits

ZIRO, 22 Jun: The Lower Subansiri district police distributed dry ration kits to labourers, truck drivers/helpers, sanitation workers, and gaon burahs and gaon buris of Ziro and its adjoining areas on 20 June as part of its community policing initiative, ‘Ek Kadam’.

The district police, under the leadership of SP Harsh Indora, also made donations to the childcare institute and the one-stop centre for destitute women, orphans and victims of crimes.

Additionally, the police donated 100 pulse oximeters, along with digital thermometers and medicines to DMO Dr Tage Kanno.

The SP informed that the ‘Ek Kadam’ initiative is not limited to helping people during the Covid times only, “but is an ongoing mission for the society and the district.”

“Through these efforts, we wish to help the people, and at the same time seek their support in eradicating evils like drug menace. We wish to engage the youths in all our activities in the future and provide them with career guidance and disengage them from any antisocial activity. This initiative would also encompass the welfare of police personnel,” he said.

The SP informed that the police have received support from various security forces, NGOs and corporate houses in this endeavour.

Among others, DIG (Western Range) Kime Aya, DSP (HQ) Tasi Darang and ICDS Deputy Director Dani Yami were present during the distribution programme.