Online ‘Toycathon 2021’ gets underway at NIT

YUPIA, 22 Jun: The NIT here in Papum Pare district is hosting the three-day online ‘Toycathon 2021’ grand final event, which got underway on Tuesday.

The NIT has been selected by the MIC/AICTE to host the grand final of ‘Toycathon 2021’, an event conducted by the government of India to promote indigenous toy industry. Around 21 teams from different parts of India are participating in it.

North East Centre for Technology Application and Reach Director General Dr Arun Kumar Sarma, Automovill Tech Pvt Ltd CEO Mridu Mahandra Das, and NIT Director Prof Pinakeswar Mahanta shared their words of wisdom with the young and upcoming toy innovators during the inaugural function, while Dr Sahadev Roy presented a brief introduction of ‘Toycathon 2021’.