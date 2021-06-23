FIR filed against Project Arunank

ITANAGAR, 22 Jun: The All Arunachal Pradesh Border Students Union (AAPBSU) on Monday filed an FIR at the Kimin police station against the EE for the chief engineer, Project Arunank.

In the FIR, the union stated that the EE had on 12 June issued an erroneous circular to the Papum Pare deputy commissioner and the Kimin ADC, wherein the venue of the inauguration of the Kimin-Potin road was mentioned as RTC (ITBP) Bilgarh, Assam.

The union claimed that “the EE intentionally tried to create communal conflict between Arunachal and Assam.”

The AAPBSU on the same day also submitted a representation to the Kimin ADC, urging him to “issue an order directing authorities to ensure that all signboards of paramilitary forces like RTC, BRO, 10th ITBP have ‘Kimin’ along with ‘Arunachal Pradesh’ and ‘Papum Pare district’ inscribed on them.”

It also demanded that the ADC create a “permanent address setup to solve the permanent domicile for people of the concerned area.”