RGU provides laptops to teaching, non-teaching staffs as technical aid

RONO HILLS, 22 Jun: Laptops were presented to representative members of the RGU community in a small ‘online-blended’ ceremony held at the smart theatre of Rajiv Gandhi University’s (RGU) computer science & engineering (CSE) department on Tuesday.

The university decided to assist all its officers and faculty members by giving them laptops with adequately high configuration in view of the major focus shift from traditional classroom teaching and traditional administrative paperwork to a widely digitalized system, and

to provide technical support to all teaching and non-teaching staffs.

Dr NT Rikam spoke about how the university is trying its best to create a “work-conducive atmosphere” in the university, and termed the decision to distribute laptops a step towards it.

He also dwelt on other welfare measures that the university is carrying out from time to time, like providing a financial aid of Rs 1,000 to all its 800-plus employees (teaching and non-teaching) for procuring masks and sanitizers during the pandemic period.

Adhering to the Covid standard operating procedures, the laptops were distributed to only a few selected members in the token ceremony by Vice Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha.

The VC said that the university is “on the right path of progress and each member of the university is an integral part of this growth.”

He informed that, keeping in view the online academic activities due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a relief of Rs 1,500 was disbursed to all faculty members to cover the usage of data. He expressed hope that this additional support by the university would “inspire all to work harder to achieve higher academic pursuits.”

A total of 200 laptops were distributed to all the faculty members and officers.

The programme was conducted by RGU’s ICT Centre, under the supervision of Joint Director TD Megeji and his team. Megeji also made a presentation on “the SOPs for ownership and use of the laptops.”

Pro-VC Prof Amitava Mitra, Social Science Dean Prof Tana Showren and Environmental Sciences Dean Prof Nandini Chakrabarty also spoke on the occasion.