Union condemns Kathan incident, appeals to GoAP for permanent solution

ITANAGAR, 22 Jun: The Adi Students’ Union (AdiSU) has strongly condemned the 16 June incident in Kathan village in Lohit district, where a group of Chakma settlers crossed the traditional Mishmi boundary in Kathan village and fired guns in the air to frighten the indigenous people.

The union in a press release on Tuesday stated: “What Chakma settlers have done is detrimental and dangerous to the peace and tranquillity of the area and state as a whole.”

Stating that it stands firmly with the steps taken by

the All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union and the All Mishmi Students’ Union, the AdiSU appealed to the state government to “initiate a permanent solution regarding the refugee issue, considering the safety of the indigenous tribes of Kathan village in particular and the state as a whole.”