NES, ANSU, ANYA laud Green Gold chairman

BANDERDEWA, 22 Jun: The Nyishi Elite Society (NES), the All Nyishi Students’ Union (ANSU) and the All Nyishi Youth Association (ANYA) have lauded progressive farmer and chairman of Green Gold integrated farm, Likha Maj for motivating farmers to take up horticulture, agriculture and allied activities.

The team of the NES, led by its general secretary Heri Maring, along with a team of the ANSU, led by its president Nabam Dodum, and a team of the ANYA, led by its general secretary Bengia Tada visited the Green Gold farm in Tarajuli in Banderdewa circle, and took part in distributing saplings of a special variety of Lalit guava and Thailand lemon to farmers.

Speaking to the press, NES GS Heri Maring said that the initiative taken up by Maj “is praiseworthy and will naturally motivate the upcoming farmers and also those farmers who are interested in horticulture and allied activities.”

He urged farmers to make the best use of the saplings provided by Green Gold group, and said that in future, “output will be bought to be used at upcoming mega food park.”

The ANSU president and the ANYA GS also spoke.

Maj on his part said that, in the last two years, he has distributed more than two lakh saplings of Lalit guava and Thailand lemon free of cost to interested farmers.

“There is a requirement for a huge quantity of fruits products, for which I have launched an awareness campaign and am motivating the farmers to go for horticulture activities,” he said.

On the occasion, 30,000 saplings of Lalit guava were distributed to 100 farmers.