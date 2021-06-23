State reports one death on Tuesday, death toll at 160

ITANAGAR, 22 Jun: The state reported one Covid-19 death on Tuesday morning, taking the death toll to 160.

A 42-year-old female from Namsai initially had symptoms of fever and cough, and she tested positive on 18 June at the district hospital’s flu clinic. She developed breathlessness on 22 June at around 8 am, and was shifted from home isolation to the district Covid health centre (DCHC) in critical condition at around 9:55 am. She passed away due to respiratory failure with Covid pneumonia at around 10:20 am at the DCHC.

As per the health department, she did not have any comorbidity and had not been vaccinated.

On the day, the state also reported 289 fresh Covid cases, of whom 125 are symptomatic.

The Itanagar capital region recorded 88 cases, followed by 25 in West Kameng and 24 cases in Upper Subansiri.

Dibang Valley reported the highest 22 percent positivity rate.

A total of 279 people were declared recovered or discharged on Tuesday.

A total of 5,648 samples were collected from the entire state on Tuesday (see full bulletin).

Currently, the Chimpu and the Pasighat dedicated Covid hospitals have 36 and six patients, respectively. The Midpu DCHC has two patients, while other DCHCs across the state have 19 patients. The Lekhi SQF has 25 occupants.