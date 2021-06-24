DC appeals to citizens not to believe in vaccine misinformation

PALIN, 23 Jun: Kra-Daadi Deputy Commissioner Higio Tala has appealed to the community people to not believe in rumours and misinformation about anti-Covid vaccines and said that the vaccines are safe and effective.

“The rumour mongers should never be believed. They don’t belong to any particular religion or caste but just spread rumours on their own individual capacity,” the DC said in a meeting to review the vaccination status and to workout action plan to improve the (vaccination) coverage.

“If you can’t spread positivity around please don’t spread negativity. We have to dispel the misconceptions regarding Covid-19

vaccines doing the round in our society,” the DC said and appealed to the community members to come forward and get vaccinated.

The DC expressed the hope that with the launching of Maha Tika Abhiyaan, the vaccination coverage rate will improve.

“The head count of each left out beneficiaries has been done. We have to devise such a strategy that may attract more people to come forward for the vaccinations,” he said.

DMO Dr Chasen Lowang briefed the gathering about the newly launched maha abhiyaan for Covid-19 vaccination, wherein all above 18 years of age are being vaccinated free-of-cost.

She was hopeful that all targeted beneficiaries will be vaccinated by the end of September. The DMO sought support from all the stakeholders to achieve the target.

District Reproductive and Child Health Officer Dr Nani Tanyo gave a presentation on the status of Covid-19 vaccination in the district. He also shared the action plan for complete coverage of all targeted beneficiaries.

He said that administrative interventions would be required to bring forth the reluctant labourers of the highway construction agencies to the vaccination centres.

“Now being the peak season of rice cultivation, people are busy in farming activities and as such vaccination schedule has to be adjusted as per their conveniences in order to get them fully vaccinated,” he opined.

Brand Ambassador for Covid-19 Vaccination programme Byabang Roshan requested all community and religious leaders to impress upon the public to get vaccinated against the virus.

All administrative and medical officers, members of bazaar welfare committee, representatives from NGOs, religious leaders, among others, attended the meeting. (DIPRO)