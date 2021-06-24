Two OGWs of NSCN-IM apprehended

CHANGLANG, 23 Jun: Two over ground workers (OGWs) of the Issac Muivah faction of the Nationalist Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-IM) were apprehended by a joint team of police and security forces here recently.

One OGW, identified as Baitu Youngja (51) of Kongsa village in Namtok circle was arrested from Rangkatu Tea Garden area on 21 June. Reportedly, he came to collect extortion money from the manager of the tea garden at the behest of the outfit, SP Mihin Gambo said.

The other OGW, identified as Chakngam Kongkang (30) of Phangsum village in Namtok circle, was also arrested from the same area the next day by the troops from Assam Rifles and the CRPF.

A motorcycle, a mobile handset and extortion note demanding Rs 2 lakh extortion money from the tea garden were seized from the OGW, the SP said.