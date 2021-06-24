Tedir proposes rigorous prog to produce Olympic athletes

ITANAGAR, 23 Jun: Arunachal Olympic Association (AOA) president Er Taba Tedir proposed creating “a rigorous programme dedicated to developing a relatively small group of children into Olympic athletes.”

“These children can be handpicked by the state sports associations at a very early age and be given training; mental and physical conditioning and nutrition, with the single-minded goal of winning medals,” he said.

He was speaking at the 73rd International Olympic Day (IOD) celebration, organised by the AOA, in collaboration with the Directorate of Sports, Directorate of Youth Affairs and the Sports Authority of Arunachal through an online workshop on Wednesday.

“Sports have been found to contribute to economic and social growth by improving public health and bringing youths together through its tremendous potential as a tool for advocacy and mobilization. Sports are now considered viable career paths and teach children valuable life skills, such as perseverance, cooperation, teamwork, leadership and conflict resolution, which they carry into adulthood regardless of their ultimate profession,” he said.

He also pointed out that the significance of sports associations in encouraging the youth to play and earn laurels for the state and country.

The AOA also thanked Chief Minister Pema Khandu and his family for donating over 23, 000 Sqm land for the construction of an international standard indoor badminton stadium here in Chimpu. The association also lauded the overall efforts of Union Minister Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju for his commitment to taking the development of sports in Arunachal and the country to newer heights.

Sports & Youth Affairs Minister Mama Natung said that the state government and the Sports & Youth Affairs department is committed to working in close coordination with the state Olympic association to make Arunachal a powerhouse of sports in the country.

He said that focus will be on the creation of national standard sports infrastructure, along with scientific training and coaching, quality teaching gadgets and more, with the motive of enhancing the performance of players.

He also thanked Rijiju for sanctioning the national centre of excellence in Itanagar, and a centre of excellence under the Khelo India initiative in each district for the development of sports and games at the grass-root level.

Rajiv Gandhi University’s Head of Department of Physical Education, Dr Tadang Minu spoke on ‘Olympic Movements, ethics and its value’; RGU’s Sports Psychology Assistant Professor Dr Anil Mili spoke on ‘Sports psychology as intervention for high performance’ and Dr Manish Deepak Pradeshi from Pune spoke on ‘Sports medicine and physiotherapy’.

Moderating the panellist, Sports and Youth Affairs Secretary Anirudh Sharan Singh assured the sports fraternity of the state that the government will extend all possible support to the AOA and other associations in the overall development of sports in the state.

Earlier, participants observed two minutes silence as a mark of respect to late Milkha Singh and recalled his contributions to the nation.

Around 52 state sports associations, 26 district Olympic associations, athletes, coaches, and sports lovers across the state participated in the workshop.