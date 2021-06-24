PPA seeks joint meeting of political parties, CBOs, students’ orgs on Kathan issue

ITANAGAR, 23 Jun: The People’s Party of Arunachal (PPA) urged upon the state government to arrange a meeting of all the political parties, CBOs and students’ organizations in the state to have a threadbare discussion on the Kathan issue.

“The PPA is of the firm opinion that the refugee issue in Arunachal Pradesh should hence forth be seen through the prism of the new Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA),” it said.

“When the Government of India has decided to give citizenship rights to the Hindus, Buddhists and Christians living in Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh, the permanent settlement of refugees temporally settled in the territory of Arunachal Pradesh becomes a very dicey and tough subject,” the PPA said, adding that the only way out is “a sincere political will by the state government to solve it once and for all keeping in mind the interest of the future generation living here.”

Also expressing serious concern over the unfortunate development that had happened in Kimin during the visit of Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, the PPA said: “Such a development cannot be brushed aside with a simple apology from the Border Roads Organization (BRO).”

The PPA said that the Kimin incident has a deeper connotation which should be well read and understood by the young generation of the state.

“The fault lies not with the BRO but with both the BJP ruled governments of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh,” PPA secretary general Kaling Jerang said in a release.

The only regional political party in the state said that the state chief minister has to be more daring to protect the honour and prestige of the people of the state, rather than “remaining in a state of procrastination between the dictates of the Centre and one’s political interests.”