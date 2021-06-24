200 employees, campus residents of RGU get vaccinated

RONO HILLS, 23 Jun: Two hundred employees and campus residents got inoculated during a one-day vaccination outreach session organized by the community health centre of Doimukh at the Rajiv Gandhi University’s (RGU) mini auditorium, in collaboration with the RGU’s health centre, on Wednesday.

Vice Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha encouraged the residents of RGU to come forward and get vaccinated to overcome the Covid-19 pandemic.

He expressed his gratitude to the Health department of Papum Pare district and the health centre of the university for organizing the programme in the university campus.

He also reiterated that the Ministry of Education, University Grants Commission and

the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare have entrusted all central universities in the country with organizing vaccination programmes in the university campus itself.

He thanked the task force monitoring committee for constant motivation and support to the university community during this Covid-19 pandemic.