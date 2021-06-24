State detects 252 Covid-19 cases, 96 symptomatic

ITANAGAR, 23 Jun: The state on Wednesday detected 252 new Covid-19 cases, of whom, 96 are symptomatic.

Capital Complex reported the highest 53 Covid-19 cases, followed by 23 cases in Lohit and 21 cases in West Kameng.

With 33 percent, Dibang Valley has reported the highest positivity rate in the state.

Also, a total of 233 patients from all over the state have been declared recovered or discharged on the same day.

Currently, DCH Chimpu has 39 patients and DCH Pasighat has seven patients, while the SQF Lekhi has 25 occupants.

A total of 5,273 samples were collected from the entire state on Wednesday (see full bulletin)