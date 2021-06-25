Two die of Covid, state’s death toll at 162

ITANAGAR, 24 Jun: The state registered two Covid deaths on late Wednesday night, taking the death toll to 162. The deaths were reported by the health department on Thursday.

Two men in Lohit, aged 48 and 58 years, passed away from Covid infection in the casualty room of the zonal general hospital in Tezu within a span of 15 minutes on 23 June. Both men had tested positive for Covid-19 through RAT at the zonal general hospital on 23 June.

The 48-year-old with comorbidity reported fever and vomiting on 23 June and passed away due to Covid-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) at 11 pm. The deceased was unvaccinated.

The 58-year-old man, also with comorbidity, had breathing problems, cough, fever and headache from 22 June and passed away due to Covid-19 ARDS at 11:15 pm on Wednesday. The deceased had taken the first dose of the vaccine on 13 April.

Meanwhile, the state reported 298 Covid cases on Thursday, of whom 117 are symptomatic.

The Itanagar capital region reported the highest 68 Covid-19 cases, followed by 29 cases in West Kameng and 22 cases in Namsai.

With 29 percent, Kurung Kumey reported the highest positivity rate in the state.

Also, a total of 298 patients in various parts of the state were declared recovered or discharged on the same day.

A total of 5,325 samples were collected from the entire state on Thursday (see full bulletin).