108 ambulance service flagged off

MUYO, 25 Jun: Two 108 emergency response basic life support ambulances were flagged off from here on Friday by ex-Tawang ZPC Tsering Lhamu, Dutongkhar-Jemeithang ZPM Leki Norbu, Lungla ZPM Thutan Gombu and Lungla ADC Tashi Dhondup. The ambulances are for Lungla and Jemeithang circles.

“The people of Dakpa-Pangchen are thankful to Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Health Minister Alo Libang for dedicating the two emergency service ambulances to the people to Lumla constituency.

It is a major boost to improve the healthcare delivery system in the constituency and will be helpful in saving precious lives,” said the Lungla ZPM.

The 108 ambulance service is a toll-free emergency response ambulance service with dedicated emergency medical technicians who will provide 24/7 emergency pre-hospital care to the patient while transporting them to the appropriate hospital for stabilization. (Mon Tawang Vigilance)