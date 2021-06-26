Alleged accused in child abuse case loses job

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 25 Jun: Alleged accused in the recent child abuse case, Lukbi Bojir, a contractual junior teacher under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (ISSE) at the government primary school in Ngomdir, has been terminated from his job by the West Siang deputy commissioner in connection with Seijosa Police Station Case No 4/21 u/s 363/326/376/34 IPC r/w Section 6 of the POCSO Act, Section 75 of the JJ Act and Section 14 of the Child Labour Act.

Bojir had been served a show cause notice by the district administration on 28 May, 2021, over the serious charge of misconduct and moral turpitude against him. He was to respond within seven days. The job termination came after Bojir reportedly failed to reply.

Bojir is currently under police remand at the Seijosa police station.

He was arrested from Assam after he surrendered before the police along the Pasighat road near Podumoni in North Lakhimpur on 17 June.