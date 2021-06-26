Custody of minor girl given to relative of rape accused

[ Marina Dai ]

ITANAGAR, 25 Jun: Three months after a rape case was registered against a government employee, Aka Kalung, the east sessions division judge in Lohit district has given custody of the 15-year-old to a relative of the accused in Roing.

The girl was reportedly brought from Nepal to Roing, and was working at Kalung’s house as a domestic help.

Though the case is registered under the POCSO Act, alleged accused Aka Kalung has been granted bail. Custody of the victim was given to Pinky Debnath, the sister-in-law of Aka Kalung.

Nani Maria Society chairperson Desai Lingi informed that the victim is not willing to go to Pinky Debnath’s house and wants to continue staying at the child care centre run by the society.

“The child is still under trauma. Whenever she hears the word ‘uncle’, she gets frightened,” said Lingi.

The chairperson informed that it was in her second attempt that the victim was successful in escaping from the house of the accused. “In her first attempt, she had landed at the house of a woman near the highway, at least 8 kms away from the house of the accused. But since the woman did not have any idea about legal matters, the victim had to be sent back to the house of the accused,” she added.