Moyong launches distribution of colour-coded dustbins

PASIGHAT, 25 Jun: Local MLA Kaling Moyong on Friday launched the distribution of colour-coded dustbins, garbage bags and bio-degradable polybags for effective management of household waste within the Pasighat municipality area.

It is an initiative of the Pasighat Municipal Council (PMC) to promote segregation of wastes at source. The councillors received the items from the MLA.

Moyong said that solid waste management is one of the key challenges and focus areas. He exuded confidence that the dedicated team of the PMC would successfully implement and mobilize the citizens.

DC Dr Kinny Singh spoke on the importance and benefits of waste segregation.

PMC Chief Councillor Okiam Moyong Borang and Deputy Chief Councillor Rebecca Panyang Megu also spoke. (DIPRO)