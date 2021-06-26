RGURSF seeks fee reduction for RGUCET & RGUPET

RONO HILLS, 25 Jun: The Rajiv Gandhi University Research Scholars’ Forum (RGURSF) has requested the university administration to reduce the examination fee for the RGU Common Entrance Test (RGUCET) and the RGU PhD Entrance Test (RGUPET).

The forum in a representation it submitted to the RGU registrar on Friday said that, unlike other universities, RGU does not have any provision for separate fee structures and relaxation for ST, SC, OBC, PwD, EWS, and general category students.

Citing examples of other universities which are charging reasonable fees for entrance tests, the RGURSF said, “A large section of the applicants who intend to study in this university have complained of unreasonably high entrance exam fees. Other government universities and institutes inviting applications for the same courses are costing relatively lesser fees. In NIT, Yupia, students are paying Rs 50 (ST candidates) for the PhD entrance test; in NEHU it is Rs 250; in JNUEE it is Rs 150; in Mizoram University it is Rs 200; in DU it is Rs 150, and in Sikkim University it is Rs 300.”

“Back in 2018, RGUCET and RGUPET exam forms were available at Rs 250, that too along with a prospectus. This again validates the fact that all expenditures relating to the conduct of RGUCET and RGUPET can be easily tailored under the Rs 250 fee,” the representation added.

Stating that “it is not just about Rs 700 but about the future of hundreds and thousands of students who dream to pursue higher education in the state’s lone central university,” the RGURSF said such extravagant fee “is detrimental to the interest of poor students who wish to apply for admission to RGU and the state at large.”

“Education must not be confined to the privileged few. Application fees must be reasonable enough to enable everyone to apply, regardless of their financial status,” the RGURSF said.

It further urged the university’s vice chancellor to “take a pro-poor decision and decrease the examination fees, so that some succour can be provided to the aggrieved students.”

Meanwhile, the RGUSU has also appealed to the varsity administration to reduce the exam fee “and also extend the last date for form fill-up,” stating that, due to poor network connectivity, many students are still unable to apply.