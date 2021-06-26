SIC arrests one more in forged LPC case

ITANAGAR, 25 Jun: The Special Investigation Cell (SIC) on Friday arrested one more accused, Takam Dari @ Bhai (33), of Baath-2 village, Itanagar, in connection with the case involving issuance of fake and forged LPCs.

This is the fifth arrest made in the SIC (Vig) PS Case No 20/2020 under Section 120 B/468/471/420 IPC r/w Section 132 (2) PC Act.

Earlier, on Wednesday, four persons, including DLRSO Lomin Lonchung, Supervisor Kanungo Dai Tamo, Mandal Ravi Tachang and DA Biman Phukan were arrested in the case.

The SIC report stated that Takam Dari “was found to be highly involved in the said case,” and that investigation is currently on.